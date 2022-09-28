Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night.

19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.

“Oh my God our cars are gone but he left a refrigerator on the side of our house so when the cops came, we were all looking around, you could see the fingerprints where he like slid the window up,” the burglary victim said.

The Akron woman was still shaken up, so she didn’t want to show her face, but she wanted to share her story so others in her community don’t fall victim to the same crime.

“You’re nervous walking through your own house,” she said. “It’s so violating.”

Last Friday at around 3 in the morning police said a suspect seen in a surveillance video broke into an Akron woman’s home.

“The video is the neighbor across the street if you look she has a camper and he’s got everything he’s stole lined up really perfectly nice, like organized and when he came back for the second car he pulled out, went into her driveway, loaded it up, pulled out, passed our house again and was gone,” the victim explained.

Shortly before that Akron police believe the same man broke into another home on Woodward Avenue stealing a laptop and some air pods.

“She came over crying when the police were here, and it just kept like making it more surreal like oh come on this story can’t get any crazier.”

Earlier this month another neighbor on the same block also had their car stolen in the middle of the night.

This victim said the scariest part is knowing he was in and out of her house multiple times while she slept.

“I just want people to be aware,” she said. “We’re lucky we didn’t get hurt but to be in someone’s house twice I mean that’s dangerous I mean we could’ve gotten up and anything could’ve happened really.”

Something as simple as forgetting to lock her window turned this Akron mom’s life upside down.

“I feel like I wanna throw up all the time,” she admitted. “My stomach is so on edge like I’m trying to work and I can’t like I’m doing stuff and going through the motions but I can’t focus and financially we got a car payment that we really weren’t ready to have.”

The victim is hoping that police will track down the crook.

“I would love it for my peace of mind,” she said. “I’m glad I kind of got a visual on who it is because it’s like a monster in your head so at least you can put a face to it, but I hope they do. Will they? I don’t know.”

The victim said police located one of her cars in Akron along with a trailer that doesn’t belong to her. She said Kent police called her to tell her officers were involved in a high-speed chase with her other stolen car, but unfortunately, the suspect got away.

If you have any information on this crime call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous

