Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?

That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24.

Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer awareness along with his long-time friend Chad Schrack, whose wife overcame CRC after her diagnosis at age 38.

Mt. Kilimanjaro is not only the highest in Africa, but also the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world.

But this was not the only climb the friends conquered for a noble cause.

Both completed the Canton City 9/11 Memorial Climb earlier in September to prepare for the summit in Tanzania.

“Outstanding work, gentleman! Way to make CFD proud!” the Canton City Fire Department cheered.

Check out the incredible photos shared by the Canton City Fire Department:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

