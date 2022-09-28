2 Strong 4 Bullies
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted on Cleveland's West Side, police say

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The catalytic converter was cut off of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in Cleveland’s Second District on Sept. 12, according to police.

Police said surveillance footage shows a man and woman pull up in a white or silver sedan before the man cut off the catalytic converter.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft.

