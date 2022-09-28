Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The catalytic converter was cut off of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in Cleveland’s Second District on Sept. 12, according to police.

Police said surveillance footage shows a man and woman pull up in a white or silver sedan before the man cut off the catalytic converter.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft.

