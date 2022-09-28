2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland-area rapper Q Money convicted for ‘execution-style murder of friend’ in Georgia

Qamar Akee Williams, also known as Q Money (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rapper who formerly resided in the Cleveland area was found guilty of murder and other charges in connection to an April 2019 fatal shooting in Georgia.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said jurors returned a guilty verdict on Sept. 23 against 26-year-old Qamar Williams, also known as rapper Q Money, on the following charges:

  • Malice murder
  • 2 counts of felony murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Investigators said 24-year-old Calvin Chappell was found dead with several gunshot wounds to his head and body at a Decatur home on April 15, 2019.

Detectives learned that Williams, the victim, and several other friends were in the club together on the night before the shooting before they all eventually returned to the home the next morning.

Williams went out to eat, the district attorney’s office said, before he returned home, “crept up on” Chappell while he was asleep on an air mattress in the living room, and shot him more than six times before fleeing the scene.

The fatal shooting was captured on the home surveillance system.

Williams was aware of the system because he tried to shoot the camera before killing Chappell, investigators said. He also asked another friend to delete the video.

An exact motive for the killing is still not known at this time.

RELATED: 7 people shot outside of bar on Cleveland's east side where Q Money music video was being filmed

Williams will be sentenced by a DeKalb County judge at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

