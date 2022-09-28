Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to speak publicly for 1st time since Myles Garrett’s crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is expected to speak to the media before practice on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns coach’s remarks, scheduled for approximately 1 p.m., will be his first time speaking publicly since Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash earlier this week in Medina County.

Garrett reportedly “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche was crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

The star defensive end’s status for Sunday’s Browns game against the Atlanta Falcons is not known at this time.

Jacoby Brissett said he spoke with Garrett after the crash.

Jacoby Brissett on Garrett: “The main thing is that he is ok and our thoughts are with him.” Said he talked to him and he’s doing fine #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 28, 2022

Other Browns players are also expected before Wednesday afternoon’s team practice.

