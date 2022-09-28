2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to speak publicly for 1st time since Myles Garrett’s crash

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is expected to speak to the media before practice on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns coach’s remarks, scheduled for approximately 1 p.m., will be his first time speaking publicly since Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash earlier this week in Medina County.

Garrett reportedly “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche was crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

The star defensive end’s status for Sunday’s Browns game against the Atlanta Falcons is not known at this time.

Jacoby Brissett said he spoke with Garrett after the crash.

Other Browns players are also expected before Wednesday afternoon’s team practice.

