Cleveland City Council asks Mayor Bibb to explore upgrades to 911 system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell introduced a resolution on Monday, encouraging Mayor Justin Bibb to explore an expanded 911 system.

“We need to come up with a better way of dealing with 911,” Conwell said. “It’s an emergency resolution strongly encouraging the mayor’s administration to investigate upgrading the current 911 emergency response system to a next generation 911 system that would provide faster and more reliable emergency assistance.”

The more modern system allows people to not only call 911, but to text and even share pictures and video with dispatchers, allowing them to better evaluate their needs.

Delays in police and EMS response times have been well documented in Cleveland.

19 Investigates obtained 911 calls that reveal it took more than half an hour for police to show up to the scene of a hit-skip in which 5-year-old Apolina Asumani died in April.

In July, as part of an investigation into a string of drug overdoses, 19 News uncovered even more delays.

As a man was dying, a 911 caller struggled to even get through to dispatchers.

All of the lines were busy.

The caller eventually got through, but was roughly eight minutes from the time he called until an ambulance arrived.

And Conwell himself has experienced the same issues.

Earlier this month, he said he called 911 to report a shooting but was put on hold.

It took two hours for dispatchers to call him back, he told his colleagues at Monday’s council meeting.

“That’s unacceptable. When you do a councilmember like that... I can’t get mad. I have to create policy and legislation to make life better for all residents,” Conwell told 19 News.

The mayor’s office did not respond to our request for comment about Conwell’s resolution.

