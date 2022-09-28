Cleveland driveway becomes hotspot for illegal dumping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brooklyn Centre woman said her driveway is constantly filled with someone else’s garbage, and it’s been a dumping ground for years.

Fed up, she called the 19 Troubleshooter.

“Don’t understand why you would do that. Why?” she said.

She wants to stay anonymous, but calls her driveway on West 37th Street near Mount Vernon Court the new hot spot for illegal dumping.

“It’s dangerous and it’s not usually food and stuff like that, its construction material that people are dumping,” she continued.

In a video captured by her son, you can see pieces of metal machinery, and bedding left behind in the same area her kids play at.

Even worse, her doorbell caught people dropping off loads of garbage from a U-Haul truck.

She said the city cleans up when she calls, but that’s not enough. She wants it to stop now.

“Nothing happened over the weekend but Monday morning someone was out within a couple hours.”

She shared that there are signs up to prevent illegal dumping, but she believes it’s going to take more to stop what’s happening.

19 News tried the city and asked if there were any preventative measures to stop the illegal dumping.

We were transferred to several departments on the phone but never received an answer to our question.

But that won’t stop the 19 Troubleshooters. We won’t rest until her driveway is cleaned up and safe for her kids.

“I don’t have the greatest house in the neighborhood,” she said, “and I have kids that make messes but to a point that its dangerous is an issue.”

