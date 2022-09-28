Endangered 39-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 27 to help find missing and endangered 39-year-old Shavon Howard.

Howard was described by police as 5′11″ tall and 216 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, black jogging pants, and black and pink Puma shoes.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

Shavon Howard (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

