FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect rain and storms still around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilly air mass remains in place through tomorrow. A northwest to north steering wind happening. This will lead to more rounds of lake effect showers and thunderstorms. The rain is forecast to track farther inland. Local downpours and additional flooding will remain a concern. This will always disrupt travel for you as well. Afternoon temperatures do not get out of the 50s. We even think some leftover lake effect showers and storms will be around tomorrow morning. The lake effect threat can finally come to an end by tomorrow afternoon. Another cool day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. Many temperatures Thursday night will fall into the 30s. A mostly sunny Friday is in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.