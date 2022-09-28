2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators set date to meet with federal mediator

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) and Garfield Heights City Schools officials will continue their negotiations with a federal mediator present next month.

According to GHTA spokesperson Susan Hart, both sides, and the mediator, will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 11.

On Sept. 23, the GHTA authorized a 10-day strike notice, when and if they deem necessary.

“We are really standing for the safety, stability and success of our students, and that is the one thing we’re really working towards,” said Hart.

Hart added she doesn’t want to see more teachers leaving the district, even if they’re the lowest paid in Cuyahoga County.

Garfield Heights City Schools said its disappointed teachers are threatening to do this.

The district said it’s “disappointed in the surprising maneuver.”

“Such a tactic does nothing to fulfill our community-oriented mission statement and disrupts the overall learning process,” said Garfield Heights City Schools.

Both parties hope to come to a fair agreement soon.

