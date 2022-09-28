Spotty lake effect rain lingers today; first frost of the season for some Thursday night (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Flood Watch has been allowed to expire for all of our northeast Ohio counties.

The flooding threat has significantly diminished.

However, a few spotty lake effect rain showers and storms remain possible today.

Lake effect cloud cover will also linger throughout the day.

This week’s chilly air mass will remain in place today.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Typical highs for this time of the year are in the low 70s!

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

Now that the flooding threat has diminished, our attention will turn to the threat for patchy frost Thursday night.

Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Thursday night.

With clearing skies and light winds, patchy frost will occur Friday morning, especially away from the lake shore.

This will be our first frost of the season, if it comes to fruition.

If you’re wondering if this seems early for the first frost of the season, you’re absolutely correct.

Cleveland’s average first frost is October 14th.

Akron’s average first frost is October 8th.

Just to provide a little perspective, Friday’s date is September 30th.

Cleveland’s earliest first frost was September 21st, 1973.

Akron’s earliest first frost was September 14th, 1902.

