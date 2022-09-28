2 Strong 4 Bullies
Major air service announcement coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local government officials are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to make what they are calling a “major air service announcement” for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is traveling to Cleveland for the news conference.

19 News will be streaming the news conference live.

The story will be updated after details are released.

