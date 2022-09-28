Major air service announcement coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local government officials are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to make what they are calling a “major air service announcement” for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is traveling to Cleveland for the news conference.
