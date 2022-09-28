2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dragged outside after being shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

Martin Collins Jr. (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood.

“I’ll give anything to hear my brother knock on my window and call my phone and say he’s outside,” said Collin’s sister, Cierra Constant.

Cleveland police said it appears Collins was shot inside a home in the 2000 block of W 83rd Street just before midnight and then dragged outside.

“To drag his body of of the house it’s just so heartbreaking,” said Constant.

Officers found his body on the tree lawn in the area of W. 83rd Street and Madison Avenue.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Collins girlfriend said shortly before his death she received a text from him saying he didn’t trust the people around him.

“I texted him right back, like send me your address, I’m on my way, but I never got a response back,” said Zoreda McLester.

This tragedy is even more gut-punching for the family, because Constant said her brother was on the right track after being released from prison in February. Collins served eight years for assault.

A woman was arrested at the scene, but it is not clear if she has been charged.

