Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue.

Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of Plymouth Place for a call of a male that had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene to found a man lying face up at the bottom of a driveway with very labored breathing.

Patrolman began rendering first aid to the victim who appeared to have been shot in the head.

EMS responded to the scene and took the male to University Hospital.

East Cleveland Detectives are currently investigating the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

If you were in the area of Plymouth Place and have information about the incident, please contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7463. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible, you may be eligible for up to a $2500.00 reward.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.