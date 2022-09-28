2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor Bibb makes Sept. ‘Service Dog Awareness’ month

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signed a declaration declaring September as Service Dog Awareness month.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signed a declaration declaring September as Service Dog Awareness month.(Source: Canine Companions)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a move to bring awareness to the jobs service dogs help fulfill, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb declared September as Service Dog Awareness month.

One of the largest groups in the Cleveland area that train and provide service dogs is Canine Companions.

“According to the U.S. Census, one in four American adults is currently living with a disability,” according to Emily Oliver with the North Central Region of Canine Companions. “Organizations like Canine Companions work to eliminate barriers and enhance independence for adults, children and veterans with disabilities, completely free of charge.”

Since 1975, the organization has placed more than 7,000 dogs to help people with physical disabilities, people who experience hearing loss, or veterans with service-related injuries who experience PTSD.

“Canine Companions also serves our country’s heroes,” Oliver said. “Our dogs can help enhance independence and provide support to a veteran who was injured in the line of duty or who experiences Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

