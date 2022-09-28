Parma Police arrest ‘vigilantes’ for stealing mistreated dog, cite owner for abuse

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed the owner of the Australian Shepherd taken from its backyard was cited for abuse of animals after two “vigilantes” were arrested for stealing it.

The two women are accused of stealing the dog from its Groovewood Avenue backyard around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to police.

Both women were in custody on Sept. 23 and charged with theft and criminal trespass, said police.

Police identified them as Jessica B. Kaim and Kaylee N. Mack.

Jennifer Gaudreau, the owner of the dog, was cited for abuse of animals for mistreatment, police stated.

Parma Police said the department has been called out to Gaudreau’s home for one prior animal complaint back in April.

The animal control officer was involved and handled the case appropriately, according to police.

This was the only call for service for an animal complaint regarding Gaudreau, said police.

“We cannot and will not endorse vigilante justice,” Parma Police stated. “If you believe a crime is being or has been committed, then please call the police and let them handle it accordingly.”

The case is being handled in Parma Municipal Court, according to police.

