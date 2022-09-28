Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An identity theft suspect is on the loose, Pepper Pike Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The woman is accused of opening several bank accounts and credit cards, and passing numerous bad checks using the victim’s identity, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Pepper Pike Police:

Call Det. Sgt. Kuznik at 216-896-6112 or ekuznik@pepperpike.org if you recognize her or have any other information on this case.

“Those of you who have been victimized by identity theft know of the seemingly endless stress that this type of crime causes,” Pepper Pike Police stated. “Please help us out!”

Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

