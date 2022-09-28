2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose

Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose
Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose(Pepper Pike Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An identity theft suspect is on the loose, Pepper Pike Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The woman is accused of opening several bank accounts and credit cards, and passing numerous bad checks using the victim’s identity, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Pepper Pike Police:

Caption

Call Det. Sgt. Kuznik at 216-896-6112 or ekuznik@pepperpike.org if you recognize her or have any other information on this case.

“Those of you who have been victimized by identity theft know of the seemingly endless stress that this type of crime causes,” Pepper Pike Police stated. “Please help us out!”

Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose
Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect is on the loose
Parma Police arrest ‘vigilantes’ for stealing mistreated dog, cite owner for abuse
Parma Police arrest ‘vigilantes’ for stealing mistreated dog, cite owner for abuse
Daniel Stevens
59-year-old Cleveland man reported missing