2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
LIVE: Biden to give remarks; White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
FILE - This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian