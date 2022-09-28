2 Strong 4 Bullies
Refugee Response gala to benefit Cleveland’s immigrant and youth programs

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this crisp Fall day, workers in the fields at Ohio City Farm tend to the greenery that will soon make its way from farm to table.

“We love growing organic veggies but we’re here to provide good jobs to folks that maybe need a little extra support when they get here,” said Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Refugee Response.

This weekend, Ohio City Farm will transform into the site for the 12th annual REAP benefit, Refugee Empowerment through Agriculture Program.

More than 600 people are expected to attend, raising funds for programming that will benefit Cleveland’s newcomers.

“We’re a city built on immigration and it’s no different today. Annually, we welcome people through the refugee resettlement program from about 12 different countries, we probably get about a thousand to thousand 500 new arrivals every year and what we see overwhelmingly, is these folks, they come here, the kids are successful in school, they get jobs, they buy houses and they become citizens,” said Kearns.

19 News has covered Refugee Response extensively over the years, as the non-profit helped families in the community, raising awareness during challenging times.

This year’s gala will benefit the Corner 65 youth program.

“It’s been around for a couple of years in the city but this is a project that works with about 150 kids a year, after school, summertime, weekends and the evenings and it provides art, sports programs as well as leadership coaching programs,” said Kearns.

Refugee Response will host the 12th annual REAP gala to support Cleveland's immigrant communities and youth programs.
Refugee Response will host the 12th annual REAP gala to support Cleveland's immigrant communities and youth programs.(WOIO-TV)

If you’d like to support the programs, click here.

