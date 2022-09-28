Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics.

The Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, also known as PowerHome Solar, suing the company for multiple violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act.

PowerHome Solar had a partnership with the Cleveland Guardians that began in 2019 and included the installation of 3 solar panels at the ballpark. The Guardians tell 19 Investigates that they did not renew the partnership after 2021.

The Cleveland Browns were involved in a partnership with PowerHome Solar, that included a presence during training camp in 2018 and 2019.

Since January 2020, at least 124 consumer complaints against the company have been filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Matt Abele of the Sustainable Energy Association is hopeful that the negative publicity being generated by the investigation into PowerHome Solar does not affect the reputable businesses that install solar panels.

“I think, just because there’s a few instances of what we could call industry bad actors does not mean the entire industry is like that,” he said, “There are a lot of really good reputable installers out there.”

In July, Sara and Sean McConville of Streetsboro sued the company in federal court. Their case is one of 13 federal lawsuits filed in Ohio against Pink Energy.

The McConville’s, who paid just about $48,000 to have solar panels installed on their home, claim that representations made by the company were “false, fraudulent, misleading, scientifically inaccurate and scientifically impossible to obtain.”

19 News went to a Pink Energy office in Valley View to see if it was open, but the front door was locked.

The Ohio Attorney General is asking the court for an injunction to keep the company from operating in the state, and for damages to consumers.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

