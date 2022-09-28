Threat found in bathroom stall of Champion Middle School, police say

CHAMPION, Ohio (WOIO) - Champion Police confirmed the department does not believe there is continued danger after a threatening note was found written on a restroom stall at Champion Middle School on Sept. 27.

The Champion Local Schools resource officer immediately handled the incident when the note was found by contacting the school administration and the police department, according to CPD.

CPD said a brief investigation by the school resource officer and staff led to the identification and removal of the person responsible for the note.

“The Champion Police Department does not believe there is a continued threat to any students or staff but will be assigning additional officers to the school to mitigate any concern for safety,” CPD stated.

Criminal charges will be reviewed with the prosecutor’s office once the investigation by the school resource officer is complete, according to CPD.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.