Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes.

The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike.

The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire Department.

No serious injuries were reported.

