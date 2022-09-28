2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

Truck fire on Ohio Turnpike
Truck fire on Ohio Turnpike(Source: Hudson Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes.

The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike.

The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire Department.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

