Watch Guardians pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throw ‘immaculate inning’ in game against Rays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos accomplished a feat in Tuesday game that only several dozen other pitchers have pulled off in the history of Major League Baseball.

The reliever pitched an “immaculate inning” in the seventh during the Guardians eventual 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The immaculate inning means the pitcher strikes out three batters using only nine pitches, not letting a throw go to waste.

Zach Plesac was the last Cleveland pitcher to toss an immaculate inning in 2020.

The AL Central champions continue the home series against the Rays on Wednesday.

