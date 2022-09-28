Watch Guardians pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throw ‘immaculate inning’ in game against Rays

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos accomplished a feat in Tuesday game that only several dozen other pitchers have pulled off in the history of Major League Baseball.

The reliever pitched an “immaculate inning” in the seventh during the Guardians eventual 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The immaculate inning means the pitcher strikes out three batters using only nine pitches, not letting a throw go to waste.

Zach Plesac was the last Cleveland pitcher to toss an immaculate inning in 2020.

The AL Central champions continue the home series against the Rays on Wednesday.

