10-year-old boy dies after being struck by a train in Painesville

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday evening after being struck by train while riding his bike.

Painesville police said the deadly accident happened around 7:48 p.m.

According to officers, the child was struck at the CSX railroad track crossing on Elm Street.

The boy was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene.

EMS transported him to Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord, where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, his family and friends,” posted Painesville police on Facebook.

Statement from CSX:

CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate. There were no reported injuries to the crew.

