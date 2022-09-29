2 Strong 4 Bullies
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel and Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Shaterrica Davis lying on the ground.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Davis had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

Residents said Davis lived at the complex and called her death a “senseless killing.”

Residents also told 19 News they were not notified of the murder.

Police said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation and there are no arrests.

