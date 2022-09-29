2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building.

Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 8 a.m.

An alarm went off, notifying a church official who responded to the scene and found the suspect still in the building.

When officers arrived, they took Hitchings into custody.

He is now charged with breaking and entering and vandalism.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

