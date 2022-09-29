2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron murder suspect arrested in New York

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for deadly shooting in July, was arrested by police in New York on Wednesday.

Akron police said Alexander Quarterman, 48, of Akron, murdered Derrick Patterson around 3 p.m. on July 17.

Patterson, 55, was shot in the 900 block of Copley Road.

He was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Police have not released a motive for the murder.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

