Drying out, staying cool across northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet and cloudy start to the week, the pattern is finally, blessedly, beginning to shift.

Skies will remain generally clear overnight, allowing for patchy frost to develop inland, away from Lake Erie.

Some patchy frost is also possible south of Cuyahoga County.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight, but some inland communities will tumble into the upper 30s.

Hurricane Ian will move inland toward coastal South Carolina tonight.

By tomorrow, its remnants will be drifting into Southwest Virginia.

Ian’s clouds will overspread our area tomorrow, and the clouds will hang around through the weekend.

The remnants will also make things quite breezy around here through the weekend, especially Sunday.

On Sunday, winds may gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph.

With ample cloud cover over our area, temperatures will only warm into the mid 60s this weekend.

There is a small window of rain from Ian’s remnants, too.

On Saturday, expect spotty, hit or miss showers southeast of Cleveland, especially during the afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain.

