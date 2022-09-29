2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May 2022 shooting at the elementary school.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press and KEN MILLER
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

