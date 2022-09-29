Gov. DeWine visits Tri-C’s Transportation Innovation Center

Euclid, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine toured Tri-C’s Transportation Innovation Center Thursday morning to see how they are preparing people for the workforce.

The Transportation Innovation Center offers workforce training designed to fill high-paying, in-demand jobs that are critical to the U.S. economy.

“I don’t think there’s another program like this, at least not in Cuyahoga County, probably not in Ohio, maybe the country, I’m not sure,” said Tammy Kennedy, a graduate of the college.

Kennedy said she credits the college for her success.

“We’ve had some folks that have come from re-entry and have gotten a second chance, a second opportunity.” said Tri-C official Andre Bryan.

“We have those who are on public assistance and are able to move away from that,” said Bryan.

Gov. DeWine said his goal is to get programs like these available to younger generations.

“The biggest concern I have is, when we have young people who graduate from high school and don’t have any pathway at all,” said Gov. DeWine. “They are not on their way to college, they are not on their way to any skills and that’s where we get in trouble.”

