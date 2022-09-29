2 Strong 4 Bullies
How to avoid Hurricane Ian donation scams

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.(AP/Wilfredo Lee/FIle)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The BBB is warning people of possible Hurricane Ian scams that could steal thousands.

When a natural disaster hits a part of the country, many people rush to offer financial help.

According to the BBB, this is often when scammers pounce, taking advantage of pain. The BBB has a few tips for people to make sure the donations go to the right place.

  • The organization should clearly define what disaster relief it is looking to help. They should also specify where the money is going such as shelter, food, medical care, emergency supplies and others. “Don’t assume what the group does based solely on their name.”
  • The group should have a presence in the impacted area. Organizations with a presence on the ground have a higher chance of actually using the funds for immediate needs.
  • Find out how experienced the organization is. Those with more experience in natural disasters can react quicker and more efficiently than newer organizations.
  • Be careful of crowdfunding. Review the site procedures to ensure the crowdfunding money will go to a specific relief cause.

The BBB recommends using give.org and bbb.org/ScamTracker as resources to see what scams have been reported and what websites are legitimate.

