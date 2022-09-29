Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland.

The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was found by first responders at the scene.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by paramedics in serious condition after he reportedly entered the Reserve Square apartment complex looking for help.

29 year old male GSW transported in serious condition to Metro Medical Health Center from reserve square. It appears he was shot across the street in Perk Plaza. pic.twitter.com/vrw6qO79da — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 29, 2022

Police canvassed Perk Plaza in search of evidence, but suspect information was not immediately made available.

Cleveland Police are investigating Perk Plaza in front of Ohio Savings and Loan in connection to a GSW. pic.twitter.com/IppUo5PqZq — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 29, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.