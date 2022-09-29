2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland.

The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was found by first responders at the scene.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by paramedics in serious condition after he reportedly entered the Reserve Square apartment complex looking for help.

Police canvassed Perk Plaza in search of evidence, but suspect information was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

