Myles Garrett expected to return to Cleveland Browns facility Thursday just days after crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. The Browns won 29-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is expected to return to the team facility on Thursday, just three days after the star Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a rollover crash.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said that Garrett stayed home on Wednesday, missing the team’s practice while he rests and recovers from a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, lacerations, and other bruises.

Team officials said he will likely rejoin the team on Thursday.

It’s still not known if the 26-year-old will be healthy enough for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m not ruling anybody out,” Coach Stefanski said on Wednesday.

Garrett reportedly “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

The Cleveland Browns travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m.

