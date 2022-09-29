Myles Garrett expected to return to Cleveland Browns facility Thursday just days after crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is expected to return to the team facility on Thursday, just three days after the star Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a rollover crash.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said that Garrett stayed home on Wednesday, missing the team’s practice while he rests and recovers from a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, lacerations, and other bruises.

Team officials said he will likely rejoin the team on Thursday.

It’s still not known if the 26-year-old will be healthy enough for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m not ruling anybody out,” Coach Stefanski said on Wednesday.

Stefanski on Garrett the rest of the week and possibility of playing Sunday against the Falcons: #Browns pic.twitter.com/SzHB5Pv3Ye — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 28, 2022

Garrett reportedly “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett: “Very very grateful he is ok, he is staying home and resting.” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 28, 2022

The Cleveland Browns travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.