Myles Garrett has been sacked many, many times for speeding in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Because of Monday’s accident in Medina county, Myles Garrett has been cited for failure to maintain control of his 2020 Porsche by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

In video released today by OPS, a patrolman can be heard telling Garrett it will more than likely add two points to his state driving record, which will join his points from several other traffic stops in the past couple of years.

This docket from the Medina County Municipal Court shows Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett pleaded guilty in 2021 to doing 120 mph in a 70 mph zone. (Source: WOIO)

In fact, Garrett is very familiar with the OSP, once getting two tickets in the matter of two days for excessive speeding.

According to Medina Municipal Court records, on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 of 2021, Garret was pulled over twice for doing 120 mph and 99 mph respectively in a 70 mph zone.

For the first ticket Garrett pleaded guilty and paid $267 in fines and costs and was given four points on his license.

For the second incident he pleaded guilty, getting two more points and paying $287.

In October of 2019, OSP got Garrett again on I-71 in Cleveland doing 91 mph in a 60 mph zone.

At the time he was driving a 2018 Porsche, not the one he wrecked on Monday.

It was April of 2020, that a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Garrett over on I-77 for going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone according to Akron Municipal Court records.

In that case he was also cited for reckless operation of a vehicle and a violation of a turn and stop signal, both of which were dismissed.

Being found guilty Garrett paid a $308 dollar fine and was given two more points on his license.

In Ohio your license is suspended if you are given 12 or more points in any given two year period.

