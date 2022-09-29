New student ID cards allow parents to track when children get on, off CMSD buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s new photo identification cards for students have multiple purposes.

The card serves as a way to identify students and it can be used as a Cleveland Public Library pass, but it also allows parents to track when their children loads on and gets off the district’s buses.

“This is an outstanding partnership that involves two major parts of our mission; student safety and promoting literacy skills,” Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon said.

According to the school district:

“Students will swipe the bar code on a reader as they enter and exit the bus. A warning light will notify the driver if the child attempts to get off at the wrong stop.”

Parents will then be able to monitor their child’s activity through use of a downloadable app.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.