Northeast Ohio Weather: Drying out and staying cool

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building on today is choking off the lake effect moisture. We will keep our area dry. We still have some clouds around. The trend is for more breaks in the clouds as the afternoon wears on. Another cool day with high temperatures around 60 degrees. A clear sky tonight with a light wind setting up. This will allow for excellent cooling. We will have temperatures in the 30s away from the lake by early tomorrow morning. Areas of frost certainly possible. Mostly sunny tomorrow. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will start to spread high cloud cover our way by Friday night. Saturday will feature a cloudy sky with a thick cirrus deck overhead. The wind will be increasing with strong high pressure to the north and the remnants of Ian to our south. This will give us a pretty good pressure gradient. Northeast winds this weekend could gust over 40 mph at times along the Lake Erie shore.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.