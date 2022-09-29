Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else.

Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland.

They were supposed to be celebrating their daughter’s graduation from the University of Cincinnati by hitting up the different parks in Disney World.

Instead, their spending the next two days sheltering in their hotel.

When the mother and daughter spoke to 19 news at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Mary Proctor, Brianna Dela’s mother, said they hadn’t been given specific instructions in case things got severe.

“About 20 minutes ago, it was downpouring, lots of rain, lots of wind,” said daughter Brianna. “So, it’s really just coming in waves right now. They’re kind of telling us to expect more consistent heavy winds and rains as we get into the evening today on Wednesday and then through tomorrow on Thursday.”

Another Northeast Ohioan went to Orlando to help reunite families who’ve lost loved ones in the storm.

Monica Bunner, from Medina, was deployed to Orlando, Fla. as an American Red Cross Volunteer. Her mission is to help people track family members down they may have lost touch with during Hurricane Ian. She says the main issue right now is loss of power, rather than strong winds and high water.

Even before the brunt of their storm, there’s plenty of work to do.

“We’re relocating folks let’s say from a nursing home,” said Bunner. “And somebody knows that they’ve been relocated but don’t know exactly where so sometimes there’s some pre-landfall activities that would require our assistance.”

Bunner will be in Orlando for at least two weeks.

Another family originally from Painesville Township moved to Southwestern Florida three years ago.

Their house in Port Charlotte is in the red zone for Hurricane Ian, so they had a mandatory evacuation.

They’re now in a hotel a town over.

Patricia McDibitt, the mother of the family, says it’s now sold out. They’ve been ordered not to even use elevators. Wednesday morning, she said weather conditions were starting to really worsen.

“We just got an alert a couple minutes ago that it’s time for everybody to take shelter because it’s starting to get bad,” said McDibitt. “The wind, it’s not safe to be outside or driving around.”

McDibitt went on to say they’re hoping to return to their home this weekend.

She said it’s certainly a stressful situation, but her family is safe and they can replace what they need to.

