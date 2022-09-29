2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

ODH reports first Monkeypox death in Ohio

Monekypox
Monekypox(NIAID / CC BY 2.0 / Pexels / CC BY 2.0 | NIAID / CC BY 2.0 / Pexels / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least one person has died from Monkeypox in the state.

According to CDC data, it marks the second Monkeypox death in the U.S. The first person to die from Monkeypox in the U.S. was a Los Angeles County resident.

A statement from ODH said Thursday the person who died from Monkeypox in Ohio was a an adult man who had other health conditions.

“Infections with the type of monkeypox in this recent national outbreak are rarely fatal,” a statement from ODH said. “Most people with monkeypox recover fully within 2 to 4 weeks without the need for medical treatment, but people with weakened immune systems may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

The ODH Monkeypox dashboard Thursday reflected one death, 28 hospitalizations, and a total of 276 cases recorded in the state on Thursday. ODH said the first case of Monkeypox in Ohio was reported in June 2022. More than 25,000 people have contracted Monkeypox in the U,S.

“When we look globally, there have been deaths among people who have monkeypox. The vast majority have had comorbidities with severely weakened immune systems,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “If you are at high risk for monkeypox, please follow the proper prevention measures and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your community. These measures are crucial to follow If you have comorbidities and/or a weakened immune system.”

Find additional details on Monkeypox in Ohio, including a county breakdown of cases, at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on...
Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
(Source: MGN)
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
(Source: WOIO)
Gov. DeWine visits Tri-C’s Transportation Innovation Center