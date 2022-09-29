Person struck and killed by train in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Painesville Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson from CSX.

At approximately 7:50, a CSX train struck a person on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets in Painesville, OH.

The Painesville Police responded to the scene and reported the person was fatally injured in the incident, according to CSX

CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on the scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate. There were no reported injuries to the crew.

The age of the person is not known at the time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

