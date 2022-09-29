2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

School opens close to Lorain homeless shelter where convicted sex offenders frequent

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Preparatory High School opened this fall on East 28th Street at Elyria Avenue in Lorain.

Problem is it did so by moving into a building less than 1,000 feet from convicted sex offenders who are living at a homeless shelter.

The shelter has been there for years and is well known to community residents who have mixed feeling about it being there, but the program director of the shelter said the people who live in the facility operated by Catholic Charities will have no place to go if they’re forced to leave.

Convicted sex offenders live here and it's within 1,000 feet of a high school
Convicted sex offenders live here and it's within 1,000 feet of a high school(WOIO)

It’s looks because they were there first, they will probably be able to stay.

There is still some questions about how the school was allowed open that close to the homeless shelter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

19 News
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
19 News
School opens close to Lorain homeless shelter where convicted sex offenders frequent
19 News
Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida
19 News
Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida