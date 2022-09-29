School opens close to Lorain homeless shelter where convicted sex offenders frequent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Preparatory High School opened this fall on East 28th Street at Elyria Avenue in Lorain.

Problem is it did so by moving into a building less than 1,000 feet from convicted sex offenders who are living at a homeless shelter.

The shelter has been there for years and is well known to community residents who have mixed feeling about it being there, but the program director of the shelter said the people who live in the facility operated by Catholic Charities will have no place to go if they’re forced to leave.

Convicted sex offenders live here and it's within 1,000 feet of a high school (WOIO)

It’s looks because they were there first, they will probably be able to stay.

There is still some questions about how the school was allowed open that close to the homeless shelter.

