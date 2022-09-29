2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’

(WCAX)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.

“This is a risk that is present for all of us,” said Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli.

Chief Sinopoli said two victims overdosed in his township on nitazenes this year.

“A female was located in her vehicle in a Medina Road business,” said Chief Sinopoli. “She was unresponsive when officers first arrived on scene. Thankfully, in this case the woman woke up and survived. However many times, people are dying.”

According to Chief Sinopoli, first responders are also at risk.

“Our officers and first responders with our medics and firemen who show up on scene, don’t know what they’re going to be exposed to,” said Chief Sinopoli. “Although they take as many precautions as they can, many times it’s not enough.”

Chief Sinopoli also said they sent eight additional drug cases to the lab at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to check to see if they contained nitazenes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on...
Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave
(Source: MGN)
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
(Source: WOIO)
Gov. DeWine visits Tri-C’s Transportation Innovation Center
Ty'wan Johnson (Source: Family)
Young father gunned down in Euclid