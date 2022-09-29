2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police.

Police said the suspect tried to wheel out the shopping cart with the merchandise without paying.

He was stopped at the door before he ran off, according to police.

The merchandise was recovered, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

Reference report #2022-260779 with your tips.

