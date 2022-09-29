Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After being made aware of allegations, the city of Willowick has put their fire chief on administrative leave.

Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.

There was no comment from the city on what the allegations may be at this time.

19 News has reached out for further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

