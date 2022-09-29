2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave

Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on...
Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After being made aware of allegations, the city of Willowick has put their fire chief on administrative leave.

Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.

There was no comment from the city on what the allegations may be at this time.

19 News has reached out for further information.

Related stories:

Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
(Source: MGN)
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
(Source: WOIO)
Gov. DeWine visits Tri-C’s Transportation Innovation Center
Ty'wan Johnson (Source: Family)
Young father gunned down in Euclid