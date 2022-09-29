Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee.
The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road.
Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh.
If anyone has any information, please call Det. Bugaj at 216-635-4239 or jbugaj@brooklynohio.gov.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.