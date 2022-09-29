Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee.

The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road.

Restaurant assault suspect ((Source: Brooklyn police))

Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh.

If anyone has any information, please call Det. Bugaj at 216-635-4239 or jbugaj@brooklynohio.gov.

