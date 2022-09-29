2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Young father gunned down in Euclid

Ty'wan Johnson (Source: Family)
Ty'wan Johnson (Source: Family)((Source: Family))
By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving.

Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue.

After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

Johnson died from his injuries at local hospital.

“We stuck in the blind right now, we don’t know, we don’t know which way this came from,” said Johnson’s father Tyrone.

Johnson graduated from Euclid High School, where his dad said he he was a star athlete.

His father added Johnson had one son and another baby on the way.

Johnson said he doesn’t want revenge, he just wants to heal.

“I’m not about to go out here and hunt for nobody. Just got to leave it in the hands of the Lord,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has been sacked many, many times for speeding in Northeast Ohio
(Source: Brooklyn police)
Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
IDs serve as trackers aboard CMSD buses
New student ID cards allow parents to track when children get on, off CMSD buses
Akron murder suspect arrested in New York