Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving.

Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue.

After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

Johnson died from his injuries at local hospital.

“We stuck in the blind right now, we don’t know, we don’t know which way this came from,” said Johnson’s father Tyrone.

Johnson graduated from Euclid High School, where his dad said he he was a star athlete.

His father added Johnson had one son and another baby on the way.

Johnson said he doesn’t want revenge, he just wants to heal.

“I’m not about to go out here and hunt for nobody. Just got to leave it in the hands of the Lord,” said Johnson.

