59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9

Ralph Fletcher
Ralph Fletcher(South Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9.

He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police.

Police said Fletcher is frequently in the East Cleveland area.

Call Det. Parisi at 216-691-4253 if you see him or know where he may be.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

