2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

Investigators are asking anyone who hired Timothy Luna as a babysitter to reach out to their local police department.
Timothy Luna
Timothy Luna(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man working as a babysitter through care.com, has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said that Timothy Luna, 25, has been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

  • Six Counts of Rape
  • Three Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition
  • Importuning

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three local communities.

The Parma Heights Police, one of the communities involved, will be holding a press conference on the matter at 2 p.m. Friday.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you hired Luna as a babysitter, please contact your local police department or the following detectives:

  • Det. Eric Taylor – Parma Heights Police Department – 440.884.1234
  • Det. Kelly Brown – Akron Police Department – 330.375.2552
  • Det. Byron Cadwell – Summit County Sheriff’s Office – 330.643.2181

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Logan Rader says the best days of the year aren't Thanksgiving, Christmas, or even his birthday...
Man’s love for Cleveland Browns goes beyond state borders: ‘Nothing better in the world’
Andrew Mach is accused of shooting a customer while he was working at a car dealership.
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home
Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home (photos)