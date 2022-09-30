Akron babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man working as a babysitter through care.com, has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said that Timothy Luna, 25, has been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

Six Counts of Rape

Three Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

Importuning

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three local communities.

The Parma Heights Police, one of the communities involved, will be holding a press conference on the matter at 2 p.m. Friday.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you hired Luna as a babysitter, please contact your local police department or the following detectives:

Det. Eric Taylor – Parma Heights Police Department – 440.884.1234

Det. Kelly Brown – Akron Police Department – 330.375.2552

Det. Byron Cadwell – Summit County Sheriff’s Office – 330.643.2181

