Akron babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
Investigators are asking anyone who hired Timothy Luna as a babysitter to reach out to their local police department.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man working as a babysitter through care.com, has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said that Timothy Luna, 25, has been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:
- Six Counts of Rape
- Three Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition
- Importuning
A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three local communities.
The Parma Heights Police, one of the communities involved, will be holding a press conference on the matter at 2 p.m. Friday.
After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.
Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you hired Luna as a babysitter, please contact your local police department or the following detectives:
- Det. Eric Taylor – Parma Heights Police Department – 440.884.1234
- Det. Kelly Brown – Akron Police Department – 330.375.2552
- Det. Byron Cadwell – Summit County Sheriff’s Office – 330.643.2181
