Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer to be arraigned

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer is set to be arraigned Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Bedford police said Mach shot the customer around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area.

The victim, Brian Headon Jr., was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Hyundai of Bedford has not replied to 19 News’ questions about Mach’s employment status or policies on firearms in the workplace.

