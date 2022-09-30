2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns star Myles Garrett ‘definitely grateful’ after car crash

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett said Friday he’s “definitely grateful” after a car crash earlier in the week.

Garrett returned to the Browns facility Thursday and met the media Friday for the first time since the accident.

“Definitely grateful to be here with what I saw the from right after and the pictures,” Garrett said. “I think it was a hell of an event. I am just grateful that not only I am alive but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me keeping me locked in and keeping me focused on just taking it day by day.”

This was the 6th time Garrett has been cited for speeding since joining the Browns in 2017.

It’s still unclear when Garrett can return to the lineup.

The Browns visit Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Get your day started with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Then following the game, flip over to CW 43 for a live 5th quarter with Tony Zarrella, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs.

