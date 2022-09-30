Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home (photos)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said firefighters rescued three victims late Thursday from a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. at a multi-unit residential building on Raff Road SW.

Firefighters said they rescued three people, but the other residents got to safety without assistance.

One of the victims received serious burns and was taken to Aultman Hospital to treatment, according to the fire department.

A firefighter was also hurt and taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire department called Red Cross to help the displaced residents.

An estimate of damages was not released, and firefighters said the investigation is ongoing.

