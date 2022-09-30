2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home (photos)

Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home
Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home(Source: Canton Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said firefighters rescued three victims late Thursday from a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. at a multi-unit residential building on Raff Road SW.

Firefighters said they rescued three people, but the other residents got to safety without assistance.

One of the victims received serious burns and was taken to Aultman Hospital to treatment, according to the fire department.

A firefighter was also hurt and taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire department called Red Cross to help the displaced residents.

An estimate of damages was not released, and firefighters said the investigation is ongoing.

See photos below from the Canton Fire Department’s Facebook page:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Andrew Mach is accused of shooting a customer while he was working at a car dealership.
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer to be arraigned
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says
Mentor native Marco’s Pizza owner in Florida helps others impacted by Hurricane Ian
Mentor native Marco’s Pizza owner in Florida helps others impacted by Hurricane Ian